J’khand Assembly winter session from Dec 16

The winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly will commence on December 16 and continue for six days.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Thursday.

''Approval was given for the provisional programme for convening the seventh (winter) session of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from December 16, 2021 to December 22, 2021,'' a government official said after the meeting.

During the day, the cabinet also gave nod for an extension of Jharkhand Textile, Apparel and Footwear Policy-2016 from September 19 for one year or till a new policy is drafted, whichever is earlier.

The Jharkhand government seeks to achieve higher and sustainable growth in the entire textile value chain -- from fibre to finished products -- with emphasis on balanced regional development: The official said that the cabinet also gave its green signal for constituting a panel that would select banks for parking funds related to government schemes.

Besides, approval was given for the formation of Jharkhand Medical Education (Appointment, Promotion and Service Condition) (Second Amendment) Rules-2021.

