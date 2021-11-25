Left Menu

Mandaviya meets Gujarat CM, discusses about Vibrant Gujarat Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel here and held a detailed discussion on the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Summit’ to be held in January 2022.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a biennial event aimed at attracting investments in the state.

''Met the Chief Minister of Gujarat @BhupendrapBjp in New Delhi today and had a detailed discussion with him about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in January 2022,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Patel was in Delhi to take part in the curtain raiser event for the 10th edition of the summit, to be held between January 10 and 12, 2022, at Gandhinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

