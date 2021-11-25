Mandaviya meets Gujarat CM, discusses about Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel here and held a detailed discussion on the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Summit’ to be held in January 2022.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a biennial event aimed at attracting investments in the state.

''Met the Chief Minister of Gujarat @BhupendrapBjp in New Delhi today and had a detailed discussion with him about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in January 2022,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Patel was in Delhi to take part in the curtain raiser event for the 10th edition of the summit, to be held between January 10 and 12, 2022, at Gandhinagar.

