Kejriwal to join teachers dharna in Punjab on Saturday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:14 IST
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Saturday and join a teachers' dharna there, a party statement said on Thursday.

Notably, many teachers have been protesting for the past few months outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Mohali, demanding permanent jobs.

During his two-day visit to the poll-bound state earlier this week, Kejriwal had given “eight guarantees (promises)” to teachers for reforms in the education sector if his party was voted to power.

According to the party statement, the AAP leader appealed to his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi to accede to the demands of the protesting teachers. He said the teachers have been protesting for long, with some even protesting atop water tanks.

Kejriwal also warned the Congress-led government that if it did not address the issue of the protesting teachers immediately, he would be compelled to join the dharna of these unemployed teachers.

The northern state goes to polls early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

