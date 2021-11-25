Left Menu

Sisodia invites Punjab minister Pargat Singh for public debate on education model

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:21 IST
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments.

He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

''I'd like to invite Education Minister of Punjab Pargat Singh Official to jointly visit 10 Delhi government schools which we have reformed in last five years and 10 Punjab govt schools which his government has reformed in five years,'' Sisodia tweeted.

''Then let's have a public debate on the education models of Delhi and Punjab,'' he said on Twitter.

