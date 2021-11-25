Wipro's Azim Premji shows interest in investing in Jharkhand

Left Menu

During the talks, Premji told the Chief Minister that Jharkhand would become an important state for Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro...Premji expressed his desire to invest in Jharkhand, a statement from the state government said. If Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro would work together with the state government, surely we would be able to make Jharkhand self-reliant in many fields, Soren said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:55 IST
  Country:
  • India

Wipro's founder chairman Azim Premji evinced interest in investing in Jharkhand during a video conference with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, state government said on Thursday.

The state government quoting Premji said that the Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro want to work in coordination with the state government in the field of quality higher education and health.

''Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren today had a positive discussion on many developmental issues of the state through video conferencing with Wipro Founder Shri Azim Premji. During the talks, Premji told the Chief Minister that Jharkhand would become an important state for Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro...(Premji) expressed his desire to invest in Jharkhand,'' a statement from the state government said. Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day to retain his top position among Indian philanthropists according to the India Philanthropy List 2021. Azim Premji Foundation is fully prepared for the establishment of Azim Premji University in Jharkhand, establishment of State of the Art Medical College and Hospital for health and IT Park etc., that will generate jobs, the statement added.

The statement said that Soren thanked Premji Foundation for the cooperation extended to Jharkhand during the global covid-19 pandemic. ''If Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro would work together with the state government, surely we would be able to make Jharkhand self-reliant in many fields,'' Soren said. He said that after the formation of the state, the economic, social and educational sector has not developed as much as it should have been and the state government is working with commitment for positive change in all these areas. The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is also known for sports and sportspersons. ''Our children have proved their talent in world cricket and hockey. Our state is also known for natural beauty, we just need to recognize the potential here and work on it,'' he said.

He said the state government and Azim Premji Foundation together will play an important role in giving a new direction to the state.

