Social For Action: Crowdfunding Solutions That Help In Empowering People

- 'Social for Action' is a Maharashtra-based not-for-profit initiative by the Sakal Social Foundation - Bringing out the ability of good in people through generosity PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People must believe in the power to make someone smile, to save a life. Brilliant ideas and social change can make an impact on the world.

Social for Action is easy-to-use to help transform individuals and the non-profit giving sector. The most accurate online tools, offered to mobilize crowds towards great ideas and projects, enabling good things to get done fast.

About Social For Action As a tech-for-good platform, there are complete crowdfunding solutions to empower individuals, NGOs and social enterprises. Thus, enabling fundraising for medical emergencies, personal needs, creative projects, or any social cause - be it big or small. The aim is to bring forward the generosity and the need to maximize the potential to do good.

The team works together to assist, innovate, collaborate and support anyone who wants to use crowdfunding to make a positive difference. On a given day, there are interactions with campaigners, stories written, evolving the platform to be more functional by reaching out to more NGOs and disbursing funds. The world can be changed - one fundraiser at a time.

For Donors Verification for all required documents for fundraisers from NGOs and individuals ensures that the donation makes a difference in its true goal. The primary objective is to enable social giving to trusted NGO projects and an uncomplicated, credible experience for verified individuals.

For Non-Profits and Individuals A simple onboarding process and 0% platform fee makes fundraising a simple experience for all NGOs, no matter how big or small.

''Social For Action's crowdfunding platform has helped 4211 destitute women in Maher Ashram to raise 8,93,000/- INR in a month. The collective amount will support the holistic development of all orphans, for women who have been victims of violence rejected by relatives along with women with mental disabilities to stand on their own two feet.'' - Sister Lucy Kuriyan, Founder, Maher ''Social For Action has helped us to raise an amount of 3,34,000/- INR. This amount has helped build hostel and school construction projects at Kudal in Ratnagiri district and help destitute, single parents, and low-income household children.'' - Renu Gavskar, Founder, Eklavya Balshikshan Arogya Nyas Get a 50% tax exemption on the contribution made. All donations made to SFA, India's most trusted crowdfunding platform, are exempt from tax under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

To donate, please click on the following link: https://www.socialforaction.com/campaigns/latest Fundraise with us: https://www.socialforaction.com/register For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.socialforaction.com.

About Sakal Social Foundation: Sakal Social Foundation, a medium of social change, the contribution and championing of social causes has become ingrained into the ethos of the Sakal Media Group, and has become central to the identity of the group itself. The principle object of the trust is to carry on charitable and social activities conducive to the secular character of the Indian Nation and to the advancement of national integrity, patriotism, and upliftment of the society at large.

Objectives: To carry on activities helpful to the society in general and to any individual or individuals, particularly in the field of medical , education, natural calamities and social awareness. To organize public lectures, study camps, awareness-raising campaigns, discussions, meetings, seminars, conferences, training sessions, exhibitions, etc. to undertake research on important issues related to the upliftment of the poor and needy. Prevention of AIDS and other related diseases, social and economic empowerment, child labour etc. are some other areas being looked into by this foundation. To carry out development programmes in the urban and rural areas and collaborate with Government, Semi-Government and Non-Government organizations to provide financial help to needy people. To help other organizations run smoothly who are involved in social welfare activities. To conduct free seminars, courses, lectures etc in the field of research and education. To encourage and promote literacy. To run activities of Medical, Education, Cultural, Sports, Arts, Patriotism, Media sector study etc. To provide financial and non-financial assistance to those affected by natural calamities. To propagate life skills education in the children and youth. PWR PWR

