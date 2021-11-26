Heavy rains lash Puducherry, govt announces holiday for schools, colleges

Heavy rains lashed the union territory of Puducherry overnight and on Friday morning as the administration declared a holiday for educational institutions.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday in the wake of incessant rains since Thursday night. Education Minister A Namassivayam, who held discussions with officials of the Department announced the closure of institutions as the Met department forecast rains for the union territory on Friday and Saturday.

