Heavy rains lash Puducherry, govt announces holiday for schools, colleges

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:32 IST
Heavy rains lashed the union territory of Puducherry overnight and on Friday morning as the administration declared a holiday for educational institutions.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday in the wake of incessant rains since Thursday night. Education Minister A Namassivayam, who held discussions with officials of the Department announced the closure of institutions as the Met department forecast rains for the union territory on Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

