KIMSHEALTH's Dr Rajalakshmi named IDSA Fellow

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI): The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has conferred Dr A. Rajalakshmi of KIMSHEALTH here as a Fellow, the Kerala-based infectious diseases expert in the professional society's list of clinicians and scientists from the US and around the world, this year. It recognises distinguished clinicians and scientists who have achieved professional excellence and provided significant service to the profession, a hospital statement said here.

Dr Rajalakshmi, who is a Senior Consultant in Infectious Diseases with KIMSHEALTH, was elected after meeting the specified criteria which includes continued identification with the field of infectious diseases, national or regional recognition and her work in clinical, academic and administrative track, it said.

KIMSHEALTH Chairman and Managing Director Dr M I Sahadulla expressed that FIDSA is a recognition for her expertise rendered in various aspects of infectious diseases and infection prevention.

Applicants for IDSA Fellow must be nominated by their peers and meet specified criteria that include continuing identification with the field of infectious diseases, national or regional recognition and publication of their scholarly work.

Nominees are reviewed and elected by the IDSA Board of Directors. Fellows of IDSA work in many different settings, including clinical practice, teaching, research, public health and health care administration, it said.

''The individuals chosen to receive the FIDSA designation this year are committed to blazing trails in the field of infectious diseases, and IDSA is proud to honour them,'' according to IDSA president Dan McQuillen, who is also Managing Director of the Arlington-headquartered organisation founded in 1963. ''There has never been a more critical or more exciting time for the field of infectious diseases,'' he said. ''These ID physicians and scientists are on the frontlines of research and clinical care and represent the passion and commitment to educate and protect us from dangerous illness. We all benefit as a result of their vital contributions to local communities and expertise within the field of medicine,'' he added.

The IDSA (www.idsociety.org) has more than 12,000 physicians, scientists, public health experts and other health care professionals dedicated to promoting health through excellence in infectious diseases research, education, prevention and patient care.

