Rajasthan: Can't force children to come to schools, says govt amid fear from new COVID variant

Educational institutions cannot pressurise parents to send their children for offline studies, said the revised guidelines released by the state government in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases. Online studies facility will have to be continued regularly, the guidelines said.

According to new instructions released by Home Department on Friday, students will have to get a written permission from parents before coming to institutes.

There will be no morning prayer and canteens at all educational institutes will remain closed. It has also been made mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to get both the doses of vaccine 14 days prior to coming to the institutes.

Institutes will be closed for 10 days if a single case of Covid-19 is reported on campus, according to one of the provisions.

Also, bus and auto have been ordered to operate as per their seating capacity for transportation of students. ‘No mask, No entry rule’ and rules for physical distancing and sanitation have to be followed, they said.

