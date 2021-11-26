Left Menu

Man arrested for making hoax bomb call

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 46-year old man was arrested on Friday for making a hoax call to the Control Room that a bomb will explode in the Police Recruitment School (PRS) campus at Avanashi Road here.

The call, received last night, said that the bomb would expode at the PRS, which houses police the training college, quarters for police personnel and weapons training past midnight, police said.

On alert, police carried out searches all over the campus up to 3 AM with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detection and disposal squad, but could not not find any explosive objects, proving it to be a hoax..

Cyber crime wing police traced the call to Puliyakulam in the city and arrested Mohan Gandhi from his residence on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had made the call under the influence of alcohol, they said.

