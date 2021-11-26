Hoshiarpur: Govt school shut as 13 students test positive for coronavirus

A government school in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has been closed for 10 days after 13 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The infected students have been home quarantined, they said, adding that the school was closed on Thursday.

According to Mukerian Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Navneet Bal, all infected students were 15 to 16 years old.

The Health Department has taken samples of all students and teachers for testing, she said. Testing in area villages has also been intensified.

The entire school campus had been sanitised and people of the area have been asked to strictly follow Covid norms, including wearing of masks.

Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said those who came in contact with the students are being traced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)