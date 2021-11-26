Left Menu

Hoshiarpur: Govt school shut as 13 students test positive for coronavirus

A government school in Punjabs Hoshiarpur district has been closed for 10 days after 13 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. Testing in area villages has also been intensified.The entire school campus had been sanitised and people of the area have been asked to strictly follow Covid norms, including wearing of masks.Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said those who came in contact with the students are being traced.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:20 IST
Hoshiarpur: Govt school shut as 13 students test positive for coronavirus
  • Country:
  • India

A government school in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has been closed for 10 days after 13 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The infected students have been home quarantined, they said, adding that the school was closed on Thursday.

According to Mukerian Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Navneet Bal, all infected students were 15 to 16 years old.

The Health Department has taken samples of all students and teachers for testing, she said. Testing in area villages has also been intensified.

The entire school campus had been sanitised and people of the area have been asked to strictly follow Covid norms, including wearing of masks.

Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said those who came in contact with the students are being traced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021