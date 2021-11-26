New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES8 FARMERS-GHAZIPUR Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary Ghaziabad: Hundreds of farmers in tractors started arriving at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as Friday marked one year of the ongoing farmers' protest against the central laws.

DES5 DL-TRAFFIC-GHAZIPUR One year farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues advisory on traffic movement New Delhi: As the farmers' protest completes a year, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi to take alternative routes, anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements.

DES6 FARMERS-CHANNI Non-violent struggle of farmers is unique saga of valour, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: As the farmers' movement completed a year, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the farm laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights. DES33 PB-LD-SIDHU Why blanket bail to ex-DGP was never challenged, Sidhu asks Punjab govt Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday once again questioned his party's government in the state, asking why it did not move the apex court against the “blanket bail” given to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini by the state high court.

DES20 PB-AMARINDER-CHOUDHARY Amarinder targets Harish Choudhary, says Punjab CM turned into 'rubber stamp' Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday targeted Congress leader Harish Choudhary, accusing him of turning the current CM into a ''rubber stamp'' while junking accusations that he was in cahoots with the BJP and the PM when he occupied the post.

DES37 PB-COVID-SCHOOL Hoshiarpur: Govt school shut as 13 students test positive for coronavirus Hoshiarpur: A government school in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has been closed for 10 days after 13 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

DES3 CONSTITUTION-MAYAWATI BSP to keep away from Constitution Day programmes Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday asked the Central and state governments to seriously ponder if they are following the Constitution in the true spirit, and announced that her party will not take part in the programmes being organised on Constitution Day.

NRG5 UP-MUGHAL ROAD Mughal Road in Agra is now 'Maharaja Agrasen Road', name changed on demand of 'locals' Agra: The Mughal Road in Agra city has been renamed as 'Maharaja Agrasen Road', Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said on Friday.

DES16 HR-KHATTAR-JAPANESE Khattar enrols for Japanese language course of Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has enrolled himself for a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language started by Kurukshetra University here.

DES17 VIRUS-LD OFFICIALS Eleven forest officers at IGNFA test positive for COVID-19 Dehradun: Eleven of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy here, tested positive for COVID-19 on their return, in yet another case of cluster infection.

LGD21 UKD-HC-KHURSHID-ACCUSED Accused in vandalism at Khurshid's property approaches high court Nainital (Uttarakhand): Kundan Chilwal, who has been accused of orchestrating the recent attack on senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's property in Nainital district, approached the Uttarakhand High Court on Friday seeking a stay on his arrest.

NRG3 RJ-DALIT-GROOM Six detained for pelting stones at Dalit man's wedding procession in Rajasthan Jaipur: Six people were detained after they pelted stones at a Dalit man's marriage procession after he rode a mare against their wish, police said on Friday.

DES28 HR-VIRUS-CASES 21 virus cases in Haryana, no death Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 21 coronavirus cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 7,71,643, according to a health bulletin.

