Sitting MLC Kavitha, five other TRS members elected to T'gana Legislative Council

TRS MLC K Kavitha and five other TRS candidates were on Friday elected uncontested to the Telangana Legislative Council in the biennial election from Local Authorities constituencies. The election is being held from nine Local Authorities constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TRS MLC K Kavitha and five other TRS candidates were on Friday elected uncontested to the Telangana Legislative Council in the biennial election from Local Authorities' constituencies. Kavitha, daughter of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was elected from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' constituency, an official release said. Kavitha, who represented Nizamabad in Lok Sabha during 2014 to 2019, lost her re-election bid to BJP's D Aravind in the general elections two years ago. The other TRS candidates who were elected to the Council are-- Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (both from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency) and Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju (both Ranga Reddy Local Authorities' constituency). They were declared elected on Friday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. The election is being held from nine Local Authorities' constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022. Polling would be held on December 10 for six seats.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

