Left Menu

Over 3,900 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Ayodhya

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:34 IST
Over 3,900 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Department here on Friday organised a mass wedding of over 3,900 couples, including 138 Muslims.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all 3,915 couples and said such programmes help check child marriages and dowry.

“I heartily congratulate the Labor and other departments for organising such a programme. It is the intention of our government that we move forward with ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’,” he said according to a statement.

''It is a historic decision in itself to organise this massive mass marriage ceremony in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama,'' he said, adding that the couples will be getting financial assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021