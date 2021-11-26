Over 3,900 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Department here on Friday organised a mass wedding of over 3,900 couples, including 138 Muslims.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all 3,915 couples and said such programmes help check child marriages and dowry.

“I heartily congratulate the Labor and other departments for organising such a programme. It is the intention of our government that we move forward with ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’,” he said according to a statement.

''It is a historic decision in itself to organise this massive mass marriage ceremony in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama,'' he said, adding that the couples will be getting financial assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)