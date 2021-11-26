Left Menu

Gujarat: Rashtriya Raksha University holds meet on small arms

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:16 IST
The Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA) of the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University, an Institute of National Importance, on Friday organized a stakeholders meet on small arms with the aim of making the country self-reliant in national security.

In his opening remarks, Konark Rai, managing director of SASTRA, an incubation centre of RRU, briefed the guests about the centre as well as how indigenous companies working towards national security can come together to make the world a better place, a release from the University said.

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Bansod talked about classifications of small arms, such as pistols, carbines, rifles, LMG and MMG, while Colonel Amitoz Singh briefed about the advantages of small arms and challenges faced by the officers.

RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal N Patel spoke about smalls arms, the Indian ecosystem and SASTRA.

After the inauguration ceremony, an arms exhibition was organized in the university campus, dignitaries visited the firing range and a round-table discussion on challenges associated with small arms in India took place, it added.

