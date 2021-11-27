New sports policy for J&K to be unveiled within a month: LG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will unveil new sports policy within a month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

Sinha said the administration will bear all the expenses of para-athletes Chandeep Singh and Mohd Sultan Rather for the World Para Taekwondo Championship to be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sinha made the announcement while inaugurating the ‘Gymnastics Academy of Jammu and Kashmir’ at the M A Stadium here.

“J&K government's new sports policy will be unveiled within a month. The government is involving all stakeholders and policy advocacy research centre for the effective implementation of the new policy,'' the LG said.

According to the LG, the gymnastics academy will identify talented people, hone their abilities and provide them all support to ensure that they bring laurels for the country.

We are committed to extend all-out support to the local talent to scale new heights of success. Sportspersons who made Jammu and Kashmir and the nation proud will get due recognition for their achievements, Sinha said.

''We are also in the process of notifying new rules to provide better job opportunities to renowned players,'' he added.

Underscoring the “groundbreaking” initiatives taken to create a flourishing sports culture at the grassroots level, the LG said his administration is giving focused attention to develop world-class infrastructure, arranging the best coaches, and implementing new policies for budding sportspersons.

''We are all set to complete 615 projects, including renovation and upgradation of all sports infrastructure by March 2022. Apart from this, 190 projects for creating world-class sports infrastructure in all schools and colleges of J&K have been completed,'' he said. Of the 31 projects under the prime minister's development package, 25 have been completed till date, the LG said.

The combined budget of education and sports of Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 2,386 crore, which is way more than various bigger states and Union Territories.

