Forest Research Institute closed for visitors till December 5
The Forest Research Institute was closed for visitors on Saturday as a precautionary measure after the old hostel of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy was declared a micro containment zone amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The IGNFA old hostel was converted into the micro containment zone on Thursday after 11 out of a total of 48 IFS officers from the Academy tested positive for Covid on their return from a mid-career training programme in Lucknow, and were kept under isolation at the hostel.
The hostel is located on Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus.
The FRI shall remain closed for tourists/visitors till December 5 as a precautionary measure, an FRI official said. PTI ALM SRY
