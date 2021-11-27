Forest Research Institute closed for visitors till December 5

The Forest Research Institute was closed for visitors on Saturday as a precautionary measure after the old hostel of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy was declared a micro containment zone amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The IGNFA old hostel was converted into the micro containment zone on Thursday after 11 out of a total of 48 IFS officers from the Academy tested positive for Covid on their return from a mid-career training programme in Lucknow, and were kept under isolation at the hostel.

The hostel is located on Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus.

The FRI shall remain closed for tourists/visitors till December 5 as a precautionary measure, an FRI official said. PTI ALM SRY

