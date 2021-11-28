Left Menu

Air pollution: Delhi environment minister to hold review meeting on Monday 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 10:35 IST
Air pollution: Delhi environment minister to hold review meeting on Monday 
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the capital, officials said.

"The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry," an official said.

The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on public interest litigation about high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The Delhi government had on Thursday re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

Physical classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will resume and government offices will reopen from Monday.

However, the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.

On November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities, and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimize its health effects.

Four days later, it extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021