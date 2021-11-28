Left Menu

Bengaluru police deny permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show

The Bengaluru police have denied permission to Munawar Faruquis stand-up comedy show in the city on Sunday amid protest by the Hindu right wing outfits who alleged that the artist had hurt the Hindu sentiments in one of his shows.Yes, we have denied him permission.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:52 IST
Bengaluru police deny permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show
Bengaluru Police letter to organizers of Munawar Faruqui stand-up - Comedy show Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru police have denied permission to Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy show in the city on Sunday amid protest by the Hindu right wing outfits who alleged that the artist had hurt the Hindu sentiments in one of his shows.

''Yes, we have denied him permission. He will not perform any public show today,'' a senior police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to information, Faruqui had planned a performance 'Dongri To Nowhere' on Sunday evening. The show was organised in Bengaluru by Vishal Dhuria and Siddharth Das of New Delhi-based Curtain Calls Event.

However, various right wing organizations including Sriram Sena and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police Commissioner against the comedian charging him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

The inspector of the Ashokanagar police station in the city under whose jurisdiction the Good Shepherd Auditorium falls wrote a letter to the organisers on Saturday to call off the event as the comedian is a controversial figure.

''It is learnt that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure..... Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learned that a case has been registered against him in the Tukoji police station in Indore of Madhya Pradesh,'' the inspector said in his letter.

He also stated that many organizations are opposing his show, which may cause chaos, disturb peace and harmony, and create a law and order problem.

''Therefore, it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui's stand-up comedy show,'' the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021