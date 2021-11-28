Left Menu

Corruption in recruitment has become identity of BJP govt: Priyanka on UPTET paper leak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:14 IST
Corruption in recruitment has become identity of BJP govt: Priyanka on UPTET paper leak
Priyanka Gandhi vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test following leakage of its question paper, alleging that corruption in recruitment has become the identity of the BJP government.

The UPTET examination scheduled to be held on Sunday has been canceled following the leakage of its question paper, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

More than 19.99 lakh candidates were to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET).

''Corruption in recruitment, the paper leak has become the identity of the BJP government. Today the hard work of lakhs of youths was ruined due to the paper leak of UPTET,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Every time paper is leaked, Yogi Adityanath Ji's government has saved the big fishes involved in corruption, that is why corruption is at its peak,'' the Congress general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021