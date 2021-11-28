Left Menu

Raju Iyer becomes President of Institute of Cost Accountants of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Sunday said P Raju Iyer has been elected as the President and Vijender Sharma as the Vice-President of the institute.

The election to the posts was held on Sunday.

According to a release, Iyer and Sharma have been elected as the President and the Vice-President, respectively, for the year 2021-22.

Iyer, who has specialised in the areas of finance, cost management, project management and education, served as the Vice President and as the Chairman of Internal Auditing and Assurance Standards Board during 2020-21 period.

Sharma, also an insolvency professional, has served as the Chairman of Professional Development Committee as well as International Affairs Committee during the same period.

The institute, headquartered in Kolkata, has around 5 lakh students and 75,000 members worldwide.

It is the second largest cost & management accounting body in the world and the largest in Asia, the release said.

