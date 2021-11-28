Left Menu

Almuni should contribute to development of their alma mater: Haryana Guv

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 19:51 IST
Almuni should contribute to development of their alma mater: Haryana Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday called upon the alumni to come forward to contribute in making the universities of the state self-reliant.

He said the alumni should adopt their mother institutions and set the target of taking the government grant for the university to zero.

The Governor was addressing an online 'alumni meet' function of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. More than 800 participants registered their presence in this programme, according to an official statement issued here.

Describing the alumni as the ''capital of the educational institution'', the Governor said all the universities should create a separate alumni cell and compile a database from the first batch till date.

''The need of the hour is to promote dialogue between the university and the alumni so that the alumni develop a sense of contribution to the development of the institution,'' he said.

The Governor, also the Chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, said 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' can be built by promoting skill and vocational education and the new National Education Policy is value-based as well as focuses on holistic personality development of the students.

He said health and education services are based on public service.

Therefore, university professors and students can ensure nation building by engaging in various public welfare works, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology Murthal, Professor Rajendra Kumar Anayath, who attended the meet as the special guest, said the alumni are the backbone of any university and their juniors have followed the path shown by them.

The vice-chancellor of the Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, presented the details of the academic and infrastructure development projects of the varsity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021