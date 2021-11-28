J&K LG directs for fast-tracking implementation of NEP-2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday interacted with vice chancellors and directed fast-tracking implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also reviewed programmes undertaken by universities under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- to celebrate 75 years of independence -- and called for highlighting the contribution of freedom fighters, he said.

''There is a need for fast-tracking the implementation of NEP-2020,'' the lieutenant governor (L-G) said and laid broad guidelines on moving towards formulation of courses and curriculum based on the new education policy.

Sinha called for constituting a vice chancellors' group for working out modalities and formulating a Union Territory-level action plan for robust implementation of the NEP.

He also advised holding regular follow-up meetings on the issue, the spokesman said.

The L-G called for completing the modalities of transfer to choice based credit system and exit option provision, and preparing an action plan to promote course modules on cultural values, professional ethics, Indian knowledge system, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry and communication skills.

''The focus should be on skilling and employability of students, besides promotion of local languages and culture. Universities should invest more in innovation and incubation, providing our youth with prospects for the future and strengthening the position of young women in the society,'' Sinha said.

Calling on academia to lead the journey of development and prosperity of J&K, the Lt Governor said research must flow from labs to field. He impressed on agriculture universities to focus on developing innovative ways to reduce input cost of farmers, besides providing continuous handholding to increase production.

The L-G observed that vocational courses, co-curriculum activities and student exchange programmes should be made an integral part of the education system, the spokesman said.

Underlining the crucial role of universities in development of Jammu and Kashmir , Sinha issued directions for laying focus on linkage between industry demands and commensurate up-skilling through updated curricula and capacity building of faculty.

