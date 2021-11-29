Left Menu

Schools built with India’s financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:41 IST
Schools built with India’s financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Two schools built with India’s financial assistance for primarily marginalised students in Nepal were inaugurated in Darchula district on Monday, the Indian Embassy said.

The Moti Mahila Sangh Primary School building at Tinkar, Khalanga was built with Government of India’s financial assistance of NPR 1.27 crore, while Malikarjun Model Secondary School at Mahakali was constructed at NPR 2.3 crore respectively, the embassy said in a press release.

The construction of these schools would go a long way in improving the environment for education in this district, which largely consists of marginalised Tinkari and Bhutia communities, it said.

In March 2020, the Embassy of India and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration had inked two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for the construction of two new school buildings in Darchula district.

These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under a pact between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up around 520 HICDPs in the Himalayan nation, having completed over 450 projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021