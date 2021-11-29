Left Menu

Winter session of Maha legislature to be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28: Govt

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, state Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.The decision to shift the venue of the session from Nagpur to Mumbai is taken considering the health of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:24 IST
Representative Image
The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, state Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

The decision to shift the venue of the session from Nagpur to Mumbai is taken considering the health of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM had undergone spine surgery earlier this month and he has been advised not to make journeys that require flying. ''Since the chief minister wanted to remain present for the session, it was decided to shift the venue to Mumbai for the winter session,'' Parab told reporters after attending the meeting of the Business Advisory Council (BAC).

He said a decision to extend the duration of the session will be taken on December 24.

Parab said in the first week, the session will be held on December 22-24. Eleven bills and one appropriation bill will be tabled, he said.

As per the convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, every year. Parab also said a decision on which session will be conducted in Nagpur will be taken after a meeting with the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

