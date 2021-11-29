Left Menu

Total 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools proposed for tribal students

These schools will provide quality education to tribal students in their own environment besides having special facilities for preserving local art and culture, training in sports and skill development.

Total 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools proposed for tribal students
27 Tribal Research Institutes (TRI) have been set up across country with an objective to act as a think tank and become repository of information on tribal communities. Image Credit: Twitter (@TribalAffairsIn)
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is administrating the schemes of "Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)" and "Grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution" for promotion of tribal education. Total 740 EMRS schools have been proposed, one in every block having ST population of 20000 or more and with 50% tribal persons. These schools will provide quality education to tribal students in their own environment besides having special facilities for preserving local art and culture, training in sports and skill development.

Further under the schemes of "Support of Tribal Research Institute" and "Tribal Festival, Research, Information and Mass Education" various activities are undertaken preserve and promote tribal culture as detailed below:

(i) Research studies/publication of books/documentation including audio visual documentaries on promotion of rich tribal cultural heritage. The details of these projects sanctioned can be seen at website of Ministry (tribal.gov.in)

(ii) Tribal cultural exchange programmes

(iii) Research and documentation of Indigenous practices by tribal healers and medicinal plants, Adivasi Languages, agriculture system, dances and paintings etc.

(iv) To acknowledge the heroic and patriotic deeds of tribal people, Ministry has sanctioned setting up 10 Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. These museums will also exhibit rich tribal cultural heritage of the region.

(v) To preserve and promote rich tribal cultural heritage and also to create awareness among others, a searchable digital repository viz. Tribal Digital Document repository (https://repository.tribal.gov.in/) and Tribal Repository (https://tribal.nic.in/repository/) have been developed where all research papers, books, reports and documents, folks songs, photos/videos with their metadata are uploaded. The tribal repository currently has more than 10,000 photographs, videos and publications which are mostly done by TRIs.

(vi) Development of bilingual Primers for preservation of tribal languages and enhancement of learning achievement level amongst the Scheduled Tribe Students. Many language primers have been developed by various State Governments.

(vii) Ministry gives funding to TRIFED for organizing Adi Mahotsav festival. State level festivals like Hornbill festival of Nagaland, Pawl-kut festival of Mizoram, MedaramJatra of Telangana are funded through TRI. Tribal craft melas, painting competitions and festivals are being organised to promote tribal culture. Details can be seen at Adi-Prasaran portal (https://adiprasaran.tribal.gov.in/).

27 Tribal Research Institutes (TRI) have been set up across country with an objective to act as a think tank and become repository of information on tribal communities. The details of TRIs, State-wise, are given below:

This information was given by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri BishweswarTuduin a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

