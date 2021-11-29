Three held for helping students crack competitive exams by use of unfair means

The Delhi Police arrested three coaching centre owners for allegedly helping over 200 students to clear competitive exams using fraudulent means, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Deep Shah (19) and his father Rajesh Shah (45), both residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mohammad Akhlakh Alam (29), a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

Two accused who were running a coaching institute in Ahmedabad were arrested. Apart from them, a Delhi-based technical expert, who is the owner of a coaching institute in Noida and used to work as a solver, was arrested from Shaheen Bagh, police said.

Police said that they received information that several services were available on the dark web in which some hackers claim to hack the examinee's device to get the desired score. They charge hefty amounts from the aspirants.

A decoy candidate was arranged who generated the requirement for an examination. The hacker was contacted and the money was transferred to the account, a senior police officer said.

The person asked the candidate to download a software through which he gained control of the participant laptop and attempted the exam on October 25. The decoy candidate passed the exam with a score of 736, the officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the phone number, bank account and internet usage of the alleged person and arrested Deep on Wednesday. His father owns an institute offering IT courses in Ahmedabad. He was also involved in this racket and arrested on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

They had hired Alam, who hacks the sites of various exams by getting remote access to the candidate's device, police said.

The online certification exams of the candidates were cleared by Alam, who owns an institute in Noida. He contacts aspirants and attempts various certification exams by hacking into the secure modes of certification procedures, police said.

It has been revealed that they had bypassed more than 200 aspirants in attempting such online competitive examinations, police said.

The accused first used to ask the candidate to download remote access software like ultra-viewer, Anydesk, Iperius Remote etc.

Using the remote desktop, they used to install various software into the client system which would go undetected by the security software of the exam-conducting company. To evade the detection from the proctor, they used the software which can disguise as the genuine operating system process, police said.

Using this software, they were able to view the screen of the candidate and they could control the device also and then the exam was attempted by any domain expert as per the requirement and the desired score was achieved, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)