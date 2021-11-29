President Kovind visits Dev Sanskriti varsity

President Ramnath Kovind here on Monday visited Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, a government statement said. Accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the President also planted a Rudraksha sapling on the university campus.

He visited Asia's first Baltic cultural studies centre established at the university and praised its efforts in the field of research.

Kovind praised the varsity for its value-based education system, scientific spiritualism and the combination of yoga and ayurveda that the varsity propagates. PTI ALM RDK RDK

