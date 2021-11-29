Left Menu

President Kovind visits Dev Sanskriti varsity

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:36 IST
President Kovind visits Dev Sanskriti varsity
  • Country:
  • India

President Ramnath Kovind here on Monday visited Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, a government statement said. Accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the President also planted a Rudraksha sapling on the university campus.

He visited Asia's first Baltic cultural studies centre established at the university and praised its efforts in the field of research.

Kovind praised the varsity for its value-based education system, scientific spiritualism and the combination of yoga and ayurveda that the varsity propagates. PTI ALM RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021