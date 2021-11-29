Left Menu

WBIDC finalising responses to bidders' clarifications for Tajpur port project

The nodal agency of the state industry, commerce and enterprises department, which has extended the last date for submission of final bids till January 31, will soon respond to the bidders questions on the proposed deep sea port, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:37 IST
WBIDC finalising responses to bidders' clarifications for Tajpur port project
West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation is in process of finalising its responses to the clarifications sought by prospective bidders in a recent meeting for Tajpur port project, an official said on Monday. The nodal agency of the state industry, commerce and enterprises department, which has extended the last date for submission of final bids till January 31, will soon respond to the bidders' questions on the proposed deep sea port, he said. The state government proposed to develop the greenfield port at Tajpur in Purba Medinipur district and invited requests for proposals (RFP) from bidders for development of the project. Initially, the last date for submission of bids was fixed on December 20. ''Our consultant has drafted the replies which are getting vetted from other departments. Our responses will soon be sent to them. Meanwhile, we have extended the last date for submission of bids till January 31 so that they get enough time for their due diligence,'' the official told PTI.

The initial response was ''encouraging'' as leading companies in the shipping industry such as Adani Ports, DP World, JSW Infrastructure, Essar Ports, an entity from Singapore and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, participated in the November 12 pre-bid meeting, he said. West Bengal is one of the 13 maritime states and union territories in India with a coastline of 950 kms. It has natural maritime advantages and potentially navigable waterways, including National Waterway 1 and 15 other NWs. Constituted in 2015, the West Bengal Maritime Board is the nodal agency for undertaking development of the proposed port project and managing the PPP (public-private partnership) transaction.

