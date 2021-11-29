Left Menu

Punjab to fill over 10,000 vacant posts in education dept

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:13 IST
Punjab to fill over 10,000 vacant posts in education dept
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday gave a nod to fill 10,880 vacant posts in various cadres in the Education Department.

Presiding over a meeting of various departments, the chief minister also directed for creation of posts of 2,000 physical education teachers in primary schools, according to an official release.

Besides, he also discussed with the officials various issues of different unions and directed that the department may have discussions and after examining their demand may take up the matter with the finance department.

Accepting a long-pending demand of around 1,000 headmasters and teachers recruited under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, the chief minister directed the finance department to release state share of salaries which were cut due to upper cap made by Government of India in 2016. It will cost around Rs 3.20 crore to the state exchequer.

In another decision, Channi gave go ahead for the recruitment of 3,400 posts in the health department so as to further strengthen the healthcare mechanism.

The chief minister also ordered that a proposal relating to the inclusion of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and other health workers in the Ayushman Bharat scheme be brought up in the cabinet meeting.

He announced that he would shortly lay the foundation stones for medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The chief minister also announced that a new medical college will be set up in Sangrur with 100 per cent state funding.

These new medical colleges will help in boosting medical education and research in the state, Channi said.

Among those present in the meeting included Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Medical Education Minister Raj Kumar Verka and Education Minister Pargat Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021