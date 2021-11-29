Left Menu

DU cautions students against using unfair means during online OBE exams

Ahead of the online open book exams OBE for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, Delhi University on Monday issued guidelines, asking students not to use unfair means and to ensure that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading answer sheets.According to the guidelines, students are supposed to submit their scripts on the OBE portal only.All the students are advised not to use any unfair means while writing the exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:27 IST
DU cautions students against using unfair means during online OBE exams
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the online open book exams (OBE) for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, Delhi University on Monday issued guidelines, asking students not to use unfair means and to ensure that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading answer sheets.

According to the guidelines, students are supposed to submit their scripts on the OBE portal only.

''All the students are advised not to use any unfair means while writing the exam. They must be very careful in writing exams, a system is in place to detect copying/use of unfair means in the examination,'' the guidelines stated.

During the OBE in June, over 350 students were caught using unfair means and as a result, their paper or entire semester was cancelled, they said.

''If submission (of scripts) on the portal gets delayed beyond one hour, students can use an additional one hour to upload the scripts on the OBE portal (that is the 5th hour), but in that case students have to keep the documentary evidences (4-5 snapshots of the delay in uploading),'' they said.

In other words, students will have three hours for writing answers plus one hour for downloading the question paper and uploading scripts and one hour for delayed submission.

The guidelines stated that results of answer scripts submitted by email may get delayed due to the verification process, as had happened during the OBE in December, March and June.

''Partially submitted answers by email would not be accepted. Submission by both email and on the portal will not be accepted,'' they said.

DU will hold third, fifth and seventh semester examinations for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021