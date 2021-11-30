Top tech firms hire MSc students at DUK for specialist roles

While the placement dreams of students across the globe went awry during the pandemic period, the online campus recruitment events went unabated at the Digital University Kerala. While 90 per cent of eligible students in the MSc. Computer Science stream of 2019-2021 batch got placed at leading IT companies in the country, the campus placements for 2022 batch too have commenced, an official statement said here.

The MSc courses of DUK offer specialisation in Machine Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Geospatial Analytics, it said.

The uniqueness of the placements being held at DUK is the freshers are hired for specialist roles such as Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Digital Media Analyst, AI / Machine Learning Engineer, Associate Engineer-GIS, Associate - Cyber Security Analyst, Cyber Associate Security Engineer etc. Even for internships, students are being hired for specific roles such as Data Analytics & AI – intern, Senior Analyst intern, Machine Learning intern, etc, it said.

The hiring trends show the demand for skills in emerging areas such as Machine Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Geospatial Analytics. Caterpillar, TCS, Deloitte, Tata Elxsi, H&R Block, Ernst and Young, Cognizant, Primera Technologies, Earth Analytics India, Reflections, UST Global, ABB, Number Theory, Databeat.io, CGI, Blue Ripples Technologies, Ayruz Data, LEA Associates, Satyukt Analytics, 10XDS, QBurst, Dexlock, KPMG , Genpro, TROIS Infotech, Strava Technologies are some of the leading firms which associated with DUK for the recruitment drive. Average CTC (cost to company) of campus-selected candidates was Rs 4.5 lakh per annum and highest offered was Rs 11.6 LPA (lakhs per annum).

“Campus recruitment is an ongoing process. Though companies chose online recruitment during the pandemic, it did not affect the hiring. The companies are looking for specialist roles such as data analysts, cyber security analyst, associate engineer – GIS etc, which is a proof of the growing demand for trained candidates in latest technologies,” said Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala.

In addition to placements, students in their final semesters got opportunities to work on live projects in leading R&D organisations such as Space Applications Centre of ISRO, IIST, TERI University, Kerala Soil Survey department, NATPAC, NCESS, CWRDM, etc.

These, along with the projects taken up by DUK, not only gave students opportunities to work in real-world projects, but also earned them stipends, which helped some of them in covering their semester fee of the final year, the statement further said.

Apart from offering unique courses, the DUK also regularly conducts employment oriented training sessions to prepare students to improve their soft skills for recruitment drives and interviews.

As the fear of pandemic is gradually waning, DUK expects to resume offline campus placements soon. Campus placement process for 2022 batch has commenced with TCS, TATA Elxsi, H&R Block, Tiger Analytics, Databeat.io, Reflections, Datahub, ESRI India, Forensic CyberTech, Primera Technologies, etc. being some of lead recruiters while top companies have begun discussions. The highest offer so far is Rs 8.5 LPA and internship stipends is up to 30,000 per month, the DUK statement added.

