Over six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last five years:Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:08 IST
MoS Home Nityananda Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.

