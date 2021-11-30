Haryana DGP praises ASI for reuniting over 600 missing people with their families

Haryana's Director General of Police P K Agrawal on Tuesday appreciated the efforts and dedication of a cop, who has reunited more than 600 missing people with their families in the last five years.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar, posted in Haryana Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, has set an example of proactive policing as ''What could be more hopeful than getting a missing family member back after years or months...,'' the DGP said.

The DGP appreciated Kumar for doing a ''commendable job'', a Haryana Police statement said here. ''ASI Rajesh has so far reunited with their families more than 600 missing people, including women, children and elderly from 20 states, and three countries,'' the statement said.

