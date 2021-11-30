Left Menu

Ancient Durga idol found in J-K's Budgam

The sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding lotus, the officials added.The recovered sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology Museums.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:42 IST
Ancient Durga idol found in J-K's Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir recovered a 7th century idol of Goddess Durga in black stone on Tuesday, officials said here.

The idol, believed to be 1300 years old, was found in Khag area, the officials said.

''Officers of the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums were called for examination of the sculpture. It was established that the sculpture is of Goddess Durga and dates back roughly to 7th century AD,'' an official said.

''This sculpture of Goddess Durga seated on lion throne, left side of the arm is missing from the shoulder. The sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding lotus,'' the officials added.

The recovered sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021