Dalit girl kidnapped, raped in Delhi for resisting prostitution bid

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:04 IST
A minor Dalit girl from here was allegedly kidnapped and raped repeatedly in Delhi for resisting prostitution bid, police said.

The victim, who was later rescued by her mother, is a resident of a colony falling under Kosikalan Police Station of the district.

''She was repeatedly raped by a youth in Delhi,'' an FIR filed by the mother of the girl said.

SP (rural) Srish Chandra said while two teams have been formed to nab the offenders, the allegation of delay in registering an FIR and other charges are being probed.

According to the FIR, the minor was beaten and forced in the prostitution in Delhi. The victim was also raped repeatedly by a youth whenever she resisted her captors' prostitution bid, the FIR added.

The victim, somehow managed to communicate her whereabouts to her mother, who succeeded in getting her released from the clutches of captors, the FIR further claimed.

It is alleged that her FIR under various sections of the IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act was registered against three persons only after the direction of the district police chief.

It is also alleged that the girl was made to sit in a police station for five days.

According to police, while two persons had taken her to Delhi, the girl was handed over to third afterwards.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement has been recorded, police added.

