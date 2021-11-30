Reduce dependence on foreign coaches: parliamentary panel to sports ministry

The ministry of youth affairs and sports has been urged to reduce dependence on foreign coaches, ensure greater participation of women and transgenders in National Youth Corps and consider renaming 'Youth Clubs' as 'Yuva Mandali' for a ''more nationalistic feeling'' by a parliamentary standing committee, which has accepted the measures taken by the government.

The ministry's responses were reviewed by the committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe. While the department of youth gave its action taken replies on June 28 this year, the department of sports did the same on July 16 and August 26.

One of the panel's recommendations was that the participation and deployment of female and transgender National Youth Corps volunteers be encouraged to ''ensure equitable participation of all genders in the important task of nation building.'' The ministry said the recommendation has been ''noted for compliance.'' ''Also as per the provision of the selection guideline of NYVs, encouragement for selection of female and candidates belonging to weaker sections is being given,'' it said. On the issue of reducing foreign coaches and enhancing the pool of home grown coaches, the ministry listed its many initiatives, including the prestigious diploma courses offered at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, the recent drive to promote hundreds of coaches at the Sports Authority of India centres and the push to have more former athletes take up coaching assignments.

The response was accepted by the committee, comprising members from both houses of the parliament.

The committee had also recommended that the women's participation at the National Centres of Excellence be kept at 50 per cent.

The ministry stated that the participation of women currently stands at 52 per cent.

To the committee's recommendation that the ''Department should consider re-naming of 'Youth Clubs' as 'Yuva Mandali' for a more nationalistic feeling'', the ministry said necessary approvals are being sought.

''Suggestion Noted. Further, File is being put up for soliciting necessary approval from the competent authority,'' the report stated.

The Committee also suggested that CSR funds be brought in to build infrastructure for sports. ''Efforts will be made to involve private stakeholders, though CSR Funding etc., for development of sports in the country, including construction of sports infrastructure, under the proposed Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26),'' read the ministry's action taken report.

Several others issues such as the National Sports Code for good governance in federations, setting up of more dope testing laboratories and upgradation of SAI centres were also addressed by the committee.

The ministry reiterated that all efforts are being made to ensure that requisite steps are taken to address these issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)