Govt to discontinue Mahila Police Volunteers scheme over poor response from states: WCD Ministry

The government has decided to discontinue the Mahila Police Volunteers scheme, which aimed to create a link between police authorities and local communities to facilitate police outreach on gender concerns, as the programme did not receive an ''encouraging response'' from state governments, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

The scheme was launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in collaboration with the Home Affairs for the engagement of Mahila Police Volunteers (MPVs) in states and UTs. In a standing committee report on the action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations on the demands for grants (2021-22), the WCD Ministry said the scheme did not receive an encouraging response from state governments. ''Therefore, based on the learning experience and evaluation of the scheme, the ministry has decided to discontinue this scheme,'' the ministry said.

The ministry was responding to the standing committee's recommendation which pointed out that MPVs have been approved for 13 states, out of which the scheme was operational in only five, with a total of 9,531 MPVs selected so far.

The ministry said it has decided to implement the Umbrella Scheme for Safety, Security and Empowerment of Women under the name 'Mission Shakti', including for improving the condition of women affected by violence in the country. The existing schemes of MWCD will be subsumed in 'Mission Shakti' to address the issues of women on a life-cycle continuum basis for making them equal partners in nation-building through convergence at different levels of governance, greater participation and support of Panchayats and local governance bodies and Jan Sahabhagita, the ministry said.

The committee had recommended that computerised data relating to learning outcomes and health parameters of all the children registered in 'Saksham Anganwadis' be maintained for early identification so that timely remedial measures for children requiring special attention are taken.

On this recommendation, the ministry said that to track the data on health and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), templates would be integrated including that for children requiring special attention, with POSHAN Tracker so that data on real-time basis is available to district and state authorities and remedial measures can be taken by them. The committee said it has been observed that the WCD Ministry has stated the reasons for gross under-utilisation of funds for the scheme of POSHAN Abhiyaan only, while the reasons for under-utilisation of funds for other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao etc have been left out. The committee recommended that the ministry should look into this matter seriously and exercise financial prudence and use the allocated funds optimally and judiciously and also provide state-wise list for under-utilisation of funds along with the reasons, for other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao etc. ''Unless the utilisation of funds on its key schemes goes up, the allocation has little meaning,'' the panel said.

