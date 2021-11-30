Jharkhand 'Aapke Adhikar' scheme: issues raised in 3 lakh applications resolved

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday said it has received 6.5 lakh applications from camps organised for a programme aimed at bringing schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries in 14 days and resolved the issues of nearly half of them.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on announced the ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar'' (Your Rights, Your Government, Your Door) programme on the statehood day, November 15. The government started holding camps for the beneficiaries at the panchayat level from the next day.

Out of the 6.5 lakh applications received from those camps, more than 3.15 lakh cases have been resolved till date, according to an official statement.

Soren had said such camps will be organised in areas under all the 4,351 panchayats and 50 civic bodies in the 24 districts of the state till December 28 when the JMM-led government will complete two years in office.

People will be able to get their issues related to ration cards, pension scheme, Kisan credit cards, Covid-19 vaccination and others resolved in those camps.

The government claimed that the problem of a differently-abled man of Godda district, whose family was struggling to get social security pension for him for four years, was addressed in just 15 minutes.

The Block Development Officer of Godda spotted the man identified as Vipul in a camp and on hearing his plight, received his application and within 15 minutes, his pension got approved.

In a video released by the administration, Vipul thanked the government for the programme.

In another camp organised at Sadar block of Simdega district, a ration card was made in five minutes while 71-year-old Mirza Marandi’s pension application got approved within 30 minutes in Jamtara, according to the video.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to all elected village heads, the chief minister had appealed to them to take part in the programme and make it a success.

