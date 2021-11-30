Left Menu

Nationwide OPD stir: Goa resident doctors association to wear black arm bands

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:33 IST
Nationwide OPD stir: Goa resident doctors association to wear black arm bands
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) will work with black arm bands from Wednesday onward in solidarity with counterparts from Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which has called a nationwide strike of OPD services demanding speeding up of the NEET PG 2021 counseling and admission process.

GARD president Dr Pratik Sawant told PTI on Tuesday his outfit had given notice to the medical superintendent of Goa Medical College to withdraw routine services from the Out Patient Department indefinitely from Wednesday.

Despite this prior notice, the state government invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act from Tuesday, he said.

''GARD has decided not to go ahead with the OPD strike but, instead, work with black arm bands as a mark of protest. The lack of support from the government, which invoked ESMA, is disheartening. We had called for withdrawal of only OPD services and other facilities, be it in wards, casualty etc would not have been hampered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021