Nationwide OPD stir: Goa resident doctors association to wear black arm bands

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) will work with black arm bands from Wednesday onward in solidarity with counterparts from Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which has called a nationwide strike of OPD services demanding speeding up of the NEET PG 2021 counseling and admission process.

GARD president Dr Pratik Sawant told PTI on Tuesday his outfit had given notice to the medical superintendent of Goa Medical College to withdraw routine services from the Out Patient Department indefinitely from Wednesday.

Despite this prior notice, the state government invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act from Tuesday, he said.

''GARD has decided not to go ahead with the OPD strike but, instead, work with black arm bands as a mark of protest. The lack of support from the government, which invoked ESMA, is disheartening. We had called for withdrawal of only OPD services and other facilities, be it in wards, casualty etc would not have been hampered,'' he added.

