Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality

Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Tuesday due to favourable wind speed, authorities said.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 328. It was 389 on Sunday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (331), Ghaziabad (287), Greater Noida (254), Gurgaon (332) and Noida (291) recorded their air quality in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department said favourable wind speed, up to 12 kmph, aided the dispersion of pollutants.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, winds are likely to slow down on December 1-2, reducing ventilation and thus leading to the deterioration of the air quality.

Favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

The Delhi government also issued an official order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, till December 7. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels, it said.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

