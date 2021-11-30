Left Menu

Student alleges molestation by college teacher, lodges complaint

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:57 IST
Student alleges molestation by college teacher, lodges complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A student of Sanskrit College and University Tuesday alleged that she has been molested by a teacher of the institute. She has lodged a complaint with Amherst Street police station in the city.

Confirming it, the police said it has started a probe into the allegation of the 19-year-old student.

According to student's complaint, the teacher had allegedly molested her at his residence where he had called her on the pretext of giving her guidance for an upcoming examination, a police official said.

“We have not arrested the professor. An investigation is on,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021