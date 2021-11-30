Left Menu

Director of company which printed UPTET question papers arrested: Police

They will now appear in a rescheduled exam, to be held within a month.

  • Country:
  • India

The director of the company which printed question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been arrested, the Special Task Force of the police said in a statement on Tuesday, days after a question paper leak led to the cancellation of the exam.

The accused has been identified as Rai Anup Prasad, a resident of Delhi, the STF said and added that he was arrested on Monday night from Greater Noida.

Prasad is the director of RSM FINSERV LTD. in Badarpur in Delhi, which was contracted for printing the question papers.

The accused had ignored the confidentiality and security parameters while printing of the question papers, following which the question paper got leaked and the exam had to be cancelled, it said.

A case has been registered against Prasad and four others at Surajpur police station under various sections of the IPC, the statement said and added that efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused persons.

One arrest was also made from Baghpat, the STF said.

The arrested person has been identified as Rahul Chaudhary, who used to provide leaked question paper to candidates for money.

The UPTET scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled after the question paper leak. Close to 20 lakh candidates were to appear for the test on Sunday. They will now appear in a rescheduled exam, to be held within a month.

In a statement issued here, the state government said 29 persons have been arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the National Security Act and the Gangster Act will be invoked against the culprits.

