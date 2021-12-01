Left Menu

MP: Clerk caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe to clear retd teacher's dues in Khargone

01-12-2021
MP: Clerk caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe to clear retd teacher's dues in Khargone
The Economic Offences Wing caught a clerk from the state education department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 to clear the dues and start pension of a retired teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Pagare was caught accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a bus stand in Kasrawad town of Khargone district on Tuesday, Indore's EOW inspector Vinod Soni said.

The accused official had asked for the sum to clear the retirement dues and starting the pension of the complainant teacher, he said. The clerk has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

