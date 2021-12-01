KU to award Rajib Goyal Prize to 4 young scientists

Four eminent scientists of the country, all below the age of 45 years, have been selected by Kurukshetra University for the coveted Rajib Goyal Prize for the 'Young Scientists'. Rajneesh Mishra, IIT, Indore (Applied Sciences), KM Sureshan, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram (Chemical Sciences), Rajeev Varshney, ICRISAT-the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad (Life Sciences), and Suman Chakraborty, IIT, Kharagpur (Physical Sciences), were selected for the award, a KU release said on Wednesday. Each prize consists of a medal, a citation and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The official announcement was made by KU vice chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva, who is also the chairman of the organising committee of Goyal Prizes. The names of the scientists selected for Goyal Prizes were already revealed by the University last month.

Goyal Prizes were instituted in 1992 by Ram S Goyal, a US-based NRI.

So far more than 100 eminent scientists have received the prize, said Sanjiv Arora, the convener of the organising committee. Arora claimed that Kurukshetra University is the only university in the country to honour Indian scientists on such a scale.

Highlighting the contribution of these young scientists, Co-chairman of the organising committee, S P Singh said Mishra has opened up new avenues for tuning the optoelectronic behavior of materials for various biomedical applications, while Sureshan has made great contributions in many areas of organic and material chemistry for wider industrial applications. Varshney has done pioneering work in genome sequencing which resulted in the development of a drought- tolerant variety of PUSA chickpea in India.

Chakraborty's work in the area of microfluidics, nanofluids and hydrophobic surfaces has found wide applications in many medical devices, Singh said according to the release.

The award ceremony will be arranged soon at the university where these scientists will personally receive the prizes, said Sanjiv Arora.

