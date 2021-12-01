New ‘affordable’ online learning system Tmrw plans to set up in India

A new scalable and “affordable” online learning operating system with a mission to help bring quality education to every child across the globe on Wednesday announced plans to set up its office in India.

Tmrw, an education technology (EdTech) company launched in Dubai this week by Indian-origin education entrepreneur Suny Varkey, plans to set up offices in India, the UK and the US. Its interoperable all-in-one integrated platform is said to be specially built to be accessible for government-funded schools operating in developing as well as developed countries.

“Quality education is the great equaliser. It bridges the gap between the rich and the poor and gives us the greatest opportunity to improve the state of our world,” said Varkey, Chairman and Founder of TMRW and GEMS Education and also the founder of the annual USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize.

“We have built this platform to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools throughout the world to help improve learning outcomes wherever we can. We seek to reach all students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. Ultimately, our vision is to give every child their birth-right of a great education and provide hope for a better future,” he said.

Tmrw’s EdTech platform includes a comprehensive suite of modules that can be introduced as a full ecosystem or as bolt-ons that are interoperable with technologies from other providers, offering schools the efficiency gains that integration can bring.

The platform includes modules to manage and oversee the curriculum, assessment, and track student progress. It has non-academic functionalities such as sports management, counselling and well-being. It allows schools to manage parent and student relations and includes custom-built health and child safety guarding features. It also includes back-office operations such as revenue management, human resources (HR), payroll, finance and procurement.

“Education is transforming at pace, moving away from the conventional patterns of teaching and learning that have dominated the sector. There is an undeniable, growing awareness among educators and families that education must evolve to meet tomorrow’s reality,” said Krishnan Gopi, TMRW CEO and GEMS Education Group Chief Disruption Officer.

“Designed by educators for educators, TMRW will help students learn better, teachers teach better, parents become more engaged, and schools become more efficient,” he said.

Tmrw, spun out of GEMS Education, describes itself as not just a technology company but an ''education transformation company'' that offers comprehensive educational services such as TMRW Academy, focused on professional development including teacher training; Education Command Centre, serving policy makers with real-time decision-making capabilities at a national level; Tech-In-A-Box, comprehensive technology backbone covering the school eco system end to end; and Tmrw Advisory Services, for educational institutions on curriculum design, digital transformation, school improvement and nationwide educational strategies.

Tmrw has been incorporated as the independent tech entity of GEMS and will draw on the experience of the global education provider founded 62 years ago. The new platform is dubbed as “secure, scalable, multi-lingual and highly configurable” to meet different needs of education systems across the globe.

