ENGIMACH-2021 will continue till December 5 at Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, slated to be held in January next year at Mahatma Mandir here, said Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industries.Nearly 450 manufacturers from India and other countries, such as the UK, the US and Turkey, are participating in this pre-Vibrant Gujarat event.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:18 IST
Five-day engineering expo ENGIMACH-2021 inaugurated in Gandhinagar
Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated ENGIMACH-2021, an exposition of latest engineering products, tools, machines and equipment, here. ENGIMACH-2021 will continue till December 5 at Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, slated to be held in January next year at Mahatma Mandir here, said Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industries.

''Nearly 450 manufacturers from India and other countries, such as the UK, the US and Turkey, are participating in this pre-Vibrant Gujarat event. We expect that over 50,000 persons would visit this mega exhibition during these five days,'' said Panchal, who accompanied Patel during the inauguration.

Panchal added that arrangements were also made to facilitate B2B meetings with manufacturers and their potential customers.

The focus sectors of this year's expo are automation and robotics, machine tools, hydraulics and pneumatics, IT-enabled services and automobiles, an official release said, adding that nearly 10,000 innovative products, processes and technologies are on display here.

During the inauguration event, the chief minister visited a display area, where car companies have put their latest hybrid electric cars on display. He also gathered information about a hydrogen fuel-cell car that was also on display.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

