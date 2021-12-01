Four AP natives held in Maha for cases of robbery, theft

Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a few cases of robbery and theft in Maharashtra's Thane district with the arrest of four persons hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V - Wagle Estate) Vinay Rathod said the arrested accused are from Nellore in AP and were arrested from Tuljapur in Osmanabad and Shirdi in Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra.

''The gang operated in parts of Maharashtra and its members were involved in robberies against a few women and senior citizens in the past. The accused had also stolen valuables by breaking open the dicky of two-wheelers and other vehicles,'' he said in a press conference.

On November 15 this year, when a staff member of a school was returning after withdrawing Rs 1.43 lakh from a bank for distribution of salaries to teachers, two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag away in Manorama Nagar area of Thane city, he said.

An offence under was registered with Kapurbawdi police station in this connection, he added. The police teams worked on various inputs, went through the CCTV footage and finally nabbed the accused in Shirdi and Tuljapur, Rathod said. The police also recovered Rs 50,000 from them, apart from 15 gm gold chain, nine mobile phones. The accused were identified as Ravi Jairaj Gunjya, 25, Sashikumar Sampatkumar Pitla, 29, Moses alias Maji Mauris Gogula, 27, and Raghuvaran Bhaskar Akula, 22. A search is on to nab a few more members of the gang.

During their interrogation, police came to know that Ravi is a habitual offender and six cases were registered against him at Tofkhana and Kotwali police stations in Ahmednagar.

Following their arrest on Monday, the accused were produced before a local magistrate, which remanded them in police custody till December 4.

