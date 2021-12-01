Left Menu

US: Catholic Archdiocese of Miami makes face masks optional for students

PTI | Miami | Updated: 01-12-2021
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami is making face coverings optional for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated students whose parents sign opt-out paperwork.

The archdiocese made the announcement Tuesday, citing community COVID-19 statistics and the advice of physician advisors, the CDC and the Miami-Dade County Department of Health.

The CDC recommends mask-wearing in public indoor settings, including schools, in areas of substantial or high community transmission. As of Wednesday, Florida was the only state in the US where transmission was low in nearly every county, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker.

Face masks were already optional for fully vaccinated students and teachers.

“We felt this was the time to live up to what we said all along - that we will study the data and go along with it,” Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, told the Miami Herald.

She said the archdiocese will keep a close eye on the omicron variant and follow the advice of public health experts.

