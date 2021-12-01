Left Menu

No proposal to increase number of seats in KVs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:56 IST
No proposal to increase number of seats in KVs: Govt
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union education ministry on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to increase the number of seats in Kendriya Vidyalyas.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha, that ''there is no such proposal, at present, to increase existing number of seats in KVs (Kendriya Vidyalyas)''.

In response to a separate question, Pradhan said during the last five years, 122 new KVs have been opened in the country.

''Opening of new KVs is a continuous process. KVs are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central government employees, including defence and para-military personnel, central autonomous bodies, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central institute of higher learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021